Russians Hit Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Twice In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Russia struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community twice. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and the aftermath is being dealt with,” he said.

According to Hryhorov, Russia continues to try to put pressure on the civilian population with targeted strikes on infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was injured in Sumy as a result of an attack by a strike drone and is in serious condition.

