Russians Hit Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Twice In One Day
“Today, Russia struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community twice. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and the aftermath is being dealt with,” he said.
According to Hryhorov, Russia continues to try to put pressure on the civilian population with targeted strikes on infrastructure.Read also: Air defense forces neutralize 63 of 72 Russian drones
Earlier, it was reported that a man was injured in Sumy as a result of an attack by a strike drone and is in serious condition.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
