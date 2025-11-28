MPAI Publishes A-Based Video Up-Sampling Filter Standard With Online Demo Of Standard Performance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2025 11:57 am - MPAI – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 62nd General Assembly (MPAI-62) publishing the EVC-UFV Up-sampling Filter for Video applications standard.

Geneva, Switzerland – 26th November 2025. MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 62nd General Assembly (MPAI-62) publishing the EVC-UFV Up-sampling Filter for Video applications standard.

Technical Specification: AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC) – Up-sampling Filter for Video applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 ( provides two standard methodologies 1) to design AI-based Super-resolution up-sampling filters for video applications and 2) to reduce the complexity of the designed filters without substantially affecting their performance. The parameters provided in EVC-UFV standard may be used to test the filter performance. Alternatively, an application at can be used to submit an image and receive an up-sampled version of the image.

After publishing the Autonomous User Architecture Call for Technologies (, MPAI has extended its Tentative Technical Specification: Pursuing Goal in metaverse (MPAI-PGM) – Autonomous User Architecture (PGM-AUA #Tentative) originally attached to the Call. This addendum is a concrete example of the standard that MPAI seeks to develop with the PGM-AUA Call. Respondents to the Call are encouraged to read, comment on, change, or extend this document in their responses. Alternatively, they can submit their responses with a content unrelated to this document but relevant to the Call. The video recording of the online presentation of the Call is available at Deadline for submissions is 19 January 2026.

MPAI is continuing the development of its work plan that involves the following activities:

1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF: reference software, conformance testing, and application areas.

2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH: reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.

3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC: new projects.

4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV: Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.

5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI: preparation for extension of existing standard.

6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV: video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video

7 Video Coding (MPAI-EVC video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.

8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME: working on version 2.0 of the Specification.

9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC: model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural

10 Conversation (MPAI-MMC: reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.

11. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM: reference software and metaverse technologies requiring

12 Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW: reference software for enhanced applications.

13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD: finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.

14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF: reference software, conformance testing and new areas.

15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF: to specify which features an AI Module

16 Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG: technical report on mitigation of data loss and

17 Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA: extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.

18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV ): preparation for the development of the standard.

