Binance Wallet Users Can Now Own And Monetise Their Data With Pundi AI's Data Pump







The Pundi AI Data Pump is a core feature that lets dataset owners holding an Access NFT transform verified datasets into Dataset Tokens (DTOKs) - liquid, tradable on-chain assets. The entire process is completely no-code, with all smart contract deployment, bonding curve logic, and liquidity setup handled automatically.

With Binance Wallet support, this process becomes even easier and more user-friendly for Binance's 275+ million registered users globally. These users can now connect directly to the Pundi AI platform on BNB Chain, which already hosts over 1PB of datasets and is used by more than 140,000 unique wallets to mint dataset tokens, upload data, or participate in seeding rounds of active datasets, all without needing to change wallets or use other tools. Users can join seeding rounds, support data projects, and earn rewards while helping train AI models. Once a dataset's seeding phase is complete, the Dataset Token (DTOK) is listed on decentralised exchanges like PancakeSwap.

This seamless integration allows users to manage their Dataset NFTs and tokens directly within Binance Wallet. Every interaction, from data tokenisation to seeding participation, is secured by Binance's non-custodial system and recorded on-chain, ensuring rewards and ownership are verifiable and transparent.

This integration with Binance Wallet represents Pundi AI's most significant ecosystem expansion to date, directly opening access to the world's largest crypto user base. It is a major step toward a decentralised AI future where everyone can own their data and share in the value it creates.

"Data Pump makes contributing to AI as simple as swapping tokens," said Zac Cheah, Co-founder of Pundi AI. "With Binance Wallet integration, anyone can join the AI economy instantly. We're turning data into a community-owned resource where every contribution counts. This connects the decentralised data economy to one of the world's largest crypto communities, allowing millions to contribute to and benefit from the AI data revolution while retaining full control of their assets."

How to Access Pundi AI Data Pump on Binance Wallet:

1) Open your Binance App

2) Tap Wallet to enter your Binance Web3 Wallet

3) Go to the DApps section and search for "Pundi AI Data Pump"

4) Click the DApp and connect your wallet

5) You're ready to explore, contribute, and earn in the decentralised AI economy

Alternatively, users can:

Whether you're a data contributor, AI developer, or researcher, integrating Binance Wallet with Data Pump makes joining the decentralised data economy easier than ever.

As AI and Web3 converge, the Pundi AI–Binance Wallet integration provides a user-friendly gateway to the decentralised data economy, empowering people worldwide to turn their data into value and participate in the next generation of AI innovation. This collaboration also paves the way for future integrations across the broader Binance ecosystem, setting the stage for even greater accessibility and utility in the coming year.



About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange.

About Pundi AI

Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Pundi AI offers a suite of tools including the Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AIFX omnichain layer, PURSE+ browser plugin, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI MM Agent.

The Pundi AI Data platform provides professional data, labeling and annotation services, ensuring AI data remains open and accessible to all. Users across the globe can participate in tag-and-earn of data and contribute to the advancement of AI.

This infrastructure ensures AI development remains transparent, unbiased and resistant to monopolistic control, allowing broader participation and innovation across the industry. Pundi AI's mission is to create an open AI ecosystem where data and development are accessible to everyone.

