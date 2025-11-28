Smart Cities' Role In Travel & Tourism Research Report 2025: Insights Into Key Trends, Challenges, And Recommendations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart cities offer key opportunities in the travel and tourism sector by integrating cloud technologies to manage urbanization and climate challenges. The rise of tech-driven and renewable-focused cities, supported by digital twins, is transforming urban infrastructure, enhancing visitor experiences and sustainability.

This market will be worth $417.0 billion in 2028, according to the analyst forecasts, up from $204.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

This report analyzes the key theme of smart cities' role in the travel and tourism sector. Smart cities are spreading across the globe. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of cloud computing technologies in action.

Increased urbanization and the challenges created by a changing climate are causing growing infrastructure headaches for cities, which will only worsen. These challenges are driving the growing development of smart cities. The plethora of Chinese tech-led, surveillance-driven cities has been joined by a new breed of renewable energy-focused cities, notably in the Middle East. Digital twins, particularly, are behind the successful operation of many cities, including London, New York, and Paris.

Understand the impact of smart cities on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

