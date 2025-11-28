Smart Cities' Role In Travel & Tourism Research Report 2025: Insights Into Key Trends, Challenges, And Recommendations
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities' Role in Travel & Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This market will be worth $417.0 billion in 2028, according to the analyst forecasts, up from $204.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.
This report analyzes the key theme of smart cities' role in the travel and tourism sector. Smart cities are spreading across the globe. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of cloud computing technologies in action.
Increased urbanization and the challenges created by a changing climate are causing growing infrastructure headaches for cities, which will only worsen. These challenges are driving the growing development of smart cities. The plethora of Chinese tech-led, surveillance-driven cities has been joined by a new breed of renewable energy-focused cities, notably in the Middle East. Digital twins, particularly, are behind the successful operation of many cities, including London, New York, and Paris.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the impact of smart cities on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in smart cities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Travel & tourism trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Impacts Challenges Recommendations Case Studies Timeline Value Chain Platform layer App layer Services layer Companies Public companies Private companies Smarter Cities Sector Scorecards Industrial automation sector scorecard IT services sector scorecard Glossary Further Reading
Companies Featured
- Alibaba GE Vernova Hitachi Honeywell Huawei IBM Schneider Electric Siemens Smart buildings: ABB Arcadis (IBI) Carrier Cisco Johnson Controls Didi Hitachi Huawei IBM Kapsch TrafficCom Lyft Siemens Thales Uber
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment