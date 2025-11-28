Smart Share Global Limited To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the“Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the“EGM”), to be held on December 31, 2025 at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) at 1102 Xiehe Road, Changning District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”) dated August 1, 2025 by and among the Company, Mobile Charging Group Holdings Limited (“Parent”), Mobile Charging Investment Limited (“MidCo”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent and Mobile Charging Merger Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MidCo, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands (the“Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of MidCo. If consummated, the merger will result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two (2) class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 each (each, a“Share”), will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the Company's ADS program will be terminated. In addition, the Company's ADSs and Shares represented by the ADSs will cease to be registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 following the consummation of the merger.

The Company's board of directors, acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors established by the board of directors, authorized and approved the execution, delivery and performance of the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the consummation of the transactions contemplated thereby, and resolved to recommend that the Company's shareholders vote FOR, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger, and the consummation of the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger.

Shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 12, 2025 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjournment thereof. ADS holders as of the close of business in New York City on November 25, 2025 will be entitled to instruct Bank of New York Mellon, in its capacity as the ADS depositary, to vote the Shares represented by the ADSs at the EGM.

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is a leading provider of mobile device charging service in China with an extensive network of partners powered by its own advanced service platform. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its shared power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 9.6 million power banks in 1,279,900 POIs across more than 2,200 counties and county-level districts in China.

