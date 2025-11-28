Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend


2025-11-28 08:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable January 21, 2026, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 7, 2026.

About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company's latest technology at and fulldisplaymirror, and read more at learn more at.

Contact Information
Gentex Investor Relations
616-931-3505

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

