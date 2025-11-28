US Has Shared Details About Peace Plan With Russia, Kremlin Confirms

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 28 (IANS) The Kremlin on Friday said that the United States has provided details regarding the peace plan to Russia after talks were held between the US and Ukraine in Geneva recently.

"The key details have been handed over, and discussions will be held in Moscow next week," Russian state-run news agency TASS quoted Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying during a media briefing held in Moscow on Friday.

Peskov expressed Russia's commitment to negotiations on Ukrainian settlement, however, he said that Russia does not want to speak about it publicly.

When asked about the specific parameters of a settlement in Ukraine that are being discussed, he said, "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves and hold discussions in this public, megaphone format."

The US and Ukraine held discussion on 28-point peace plan on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed the meeting "the most productive" since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the US plan could serve as a foundation for efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that representatives of Ukraine and US will continue to translate the points secured in Geneva into a form that places Ukraine on the path to peace and security guarantees.

"At the end of the week, our team – together with American representatives – will continue to translate the points we secured in Geneva into a form that puts us on the path to peace and security guarantees. There will be a meeting of delegations, and the Ukrainian delegation will be well-prepared and focused on substantive work," Zelensky posted on X.

"We remain in close contact with the American side and our European friends. I am also briefing our partners in other parts of the world, and I am grateful to them for their support of our sovereignty and our state. In the meantime, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient defence support," he added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that his peace plan has been“fine-tuned” with inputs from Russia and Ukraine, and he is sending envoys to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to finalise a deal.

There are only a "few remaining points of disagreement" over the 28-point plan drafted by the US after it was fine-tuned, Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“In the hopes of finalising this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President [Vladimir] Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians”, he wrote.

He said that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,“but only when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages”.