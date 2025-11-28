Celebrate UAE's 54Th National Day With NBF's Exclusive Joining Bonus For Alsamy Customers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New-to-bank customers can earn AED 5,400 by opening an AlSamy CASA account this December

November 2025: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to mark the UAE's 54th National Day with an exclusive joining bonus campaign for new-to-bank AlSamy customers. From 1 to 31 December 2025, eligible customers who open a Conventional or Islamic CASA account under the AlSamy segment can enjoy a joining bonus of AED 5,400.

To qualify, customers must maintain a minimum average monthly balance of AED 1,000,000 in their CASA account for three consecutive months. The bonus will be credited within 60 days of meeting the criteria. Please note that the campaign applies to fresh funds only, and customers reopening accounts with new Customer Information Files (CIFs) are not eligible. The campaign is open to both UAE Nationals and expatriates.

Celebrate this National Day by unlocking exclusive rewards with NBF. Open your AlSamy CASA account today and take advantage of this limited-time offer.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.