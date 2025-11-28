Tasleeh Pavilion Draws Remarkable Turnout On Day Two Of The AAIHEEX 2025 With Interactive Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain – November 2025: Tasleeh Holding continues to capture the attention of visitors at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEEX) 2025, as its pavilion witnesses an impressive turnout on the second day of the event.

Shooting sports enthusiasts, airsoft fans, and outdoor hobbyists flocked to the Tasleeh pavilion, drawn by an atmosphere alive with hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and immersive experiences.

Visitors were welcomed into a highly engaging environment at the Tasleeh Tactical platform, where they explored a curated selection of advanced airsoft and air rifles from globally renowned manufacturers. Highlights include precision-engineered models from Umarex GmbH (Germany), as well as top-quality rifles from Norica (Spain), Cybergun (France), G&G (Taiwan), and Chiappa Airguns (Italy). These airsoft and airgun rifles have been the most sought-after items, drawing significant customer interest over the past two days.

Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, CEO of Tasleeh Holding, expressed his delight with the strong visitor interest,“We are delighted to see such impressive engagement on the second day of AAIHEX 2025. This exhibition marks an important milestone for Al Ain and for the region's hunting and equestrian community. Our participation reflects our promise to bring the latest innovations in shooting sports to enthusiasts while honoring the authentic Emirati heritage that this event celebrates.”

He emphasized the significance of joining the first-ever exhibition of its kind in Al Ain, noting that the event beautifully merges tradition with innovation, offering a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, product discovery, and community connection.

AAIHEX 2025 aims to showcase the rich legacy of hunting and equestrianism while positioning Al Ain as a hub for outdoor sports and sustainable tourism. Tasleeh's dynamic participation supports this vision by delivering memorable experiences and introducing state-of-the-art solutions to a passionate audience.