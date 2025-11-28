Agriculture Nets Market To Reach $13.32 Billion By 2029 With 6.7% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Agriculture Nets Market Size And Growth?Over the past few years, the agriculture nets market size has seen consistent growth. The forecasts indicate that it will increase from $9.85 billion in 2024 to $10.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth trajectory in the historic period can be tied to factors such as globalization and trade, stringent security regulations, the expansion of airport infrastructure, the introduction of automated systems, rising passenger expectations, and regulatory compliance.

Predictions indicate robust expansion in the agriculture nets market in the following years. The market is projected to escalate to a value of $13.32 billion by 2029, progressing at a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to the growth during this forecast period include the prioritization of passenger safety, modernization of airport facilities, customs and border protection stipulations, biosecurity issues, and a heightened focus on sustainability. Notable trends during the projected period include the development of material detection technology, advanced imaging technologies, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), enhanced automation and robotics, and the use of mobile and portable screening solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Agriculture Nets Market?

The growth of the agricultural net market is likely to be fueled by the escalating demand for food. These substances, consumed by living organisms for nourishment and energy, help them grow, maintain good health, and perform bodily functions. Agricultural nets play a versatile role in agricultural fields by safeguarding and promoting the growth of crops and plants used in food production. For example, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a UK governmental body, reported in August 2024 that in 2022 the agri-food chain contributed £147.8 billion ($185.6 billion) that accounts for 6.5% of the national Gross Value Added (GVA). The GVA of the food chain hit £132.9 billion ($167.7 billion) in 2022, indicating a 15.4% rise compared to 2021. Hence, the surging demand for food is propelling the agricultural net market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Agriculture Nets Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Agriculture Nets Market?

The introduction of new products is a prevalent trend in the agriculture net market. To maintain their influence in the market, companies in this sector are introducing new and innovative products. One such example is Fruit Security GmbH, a company based in the Netherlands, renowned for their hail protection, weather protection, and crop protection systems. In March 2022, they released a black hail net that safeguards against sunburn and decelerates the fruit maturation process. The black nets from Fruit security, made from carbon, offers average UV radiation of 80 KLY and slows the deterioration process of hail nets up to 1400 KLY compared to the conventional crystal hail nets that last for around ten years. The inclusion of carbon in the black hail net increases its durability up to 25 years and is cost-effective in terms of agricultural nets. In addition, it also aids in consistent fruit coloring, leading to improved fruit quality and extending the fruit ripening period by roughly four days on average.

How Is The Agriculture Nets Market Segmented?

The agriculture nets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Shading Nets, Anti-Hail, Anti-Insects, Windbreak, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Other Materials

3) By Form: Woven, Non-Woven

4) By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Independent Stores, Hardware Stores, Farm Equipment Stores, Other Sales Channels

5) By Application: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Greenhouses, Terrace Gardening And Fencing, Building Repairs And Construction, Horticulture, Floriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Shading Nets: Light-Diffusing Shading Nets, Black Shading Nets, Green Shading Nets, Other Shading Nets

2) By Anti-Hail: Anti-Hail Netting, Hail Protection Films

3) By Anti-Insects: Insect Mesh Nets, Anti-Insect Shade Nets

4) By Windbreak: Windbreak Nets, Windbreak Mesh

5) By Other Types: Bird Nets, Aquaculture Nets, Fruit Bags, Seedling Nets

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Agriculture Nets Market?

In 2024, Europe led the agriculture nets market while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the region with the most rapid growth in the global agriculture nets market in the forecast period. The report includes a detailed analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

