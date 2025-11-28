Qatar Meteorology Issues Weather Advisory For Formula 1 Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department has released a special weather report for the Formula 1 weekend starting from today, November 28, 2025 to Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The department said that while conditions are generally stable with moderate daytime temperatures and cool nights throughout the three days, Saturday may see poor visibility at first.

Temperatures across the weekend will range between a minimum of 20°C and maximum of 28°C.



It added that on Friday, the weather will be mostly clear with scattered clouds and no weather warnings.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the day is expected to start with fog and poor visibility, improving later. Sunday will begin with light mist, turning moderate and partly cloudy by night.

Across all three days, winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 3–15 knots, and humidity levels will remain relatively high.