Amir Sends Condolences To President Of China

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on the victims of the residential complex fire in Hong Kong, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

