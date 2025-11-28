Cold, Dry Spell To Grip Most Parts Of Country As Smog Intensifies

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather across most parts of the country in the coming days, with northern and hilly regions expected to experience particularly harsh conditions during the morning and evening hours. Temperatures are likely to fall further in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan.

According to the PMD, plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and surrounding areas, are likely to remain engulfed in fog and smog during the morning and evening.

The intensity of smog is expected to increase in the days ahead. Light to moderate fog has also been predicted in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan early in the morning.

Meanwhile, southern Punjab, Sindh and central Balochistan will remain dry, though mornings and nights are expected to turn colder.

Experts have advised citizens to wear masks during smog, avoid unnecessary early-morning travel, and take extra precautions for individuals with weakened immunity.