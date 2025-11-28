Azerbaijan, China Discuss Banking, Insurance Reforms And AI-Based Regulatory Innovations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Li Yunze, Minister and head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration of the People's Republic of China, during an official business visit to China, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The meeting featured an in-depth exchange of views on recent developments and ongoing reforms in both countries' economies. Discussions focused on trends in the banking and insurance sectors, the concept of risk-based supervision, the enhancement of regulatory technologies, and the application of artificial intelligence-based solutions in regulatory processes. Experiences regarding new approaches and innovative solutions in the insurance sector were also shared.

The parties explored opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and China's financial regulatory bodies. Prospects for strengthening interaction between the banking and insurance sectors were discussed, with both sides emphasizing their interest in advancing this collaboration.