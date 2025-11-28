ILO Welcomes G20 Leaders' Recognition That Decent Work Is Central To Inclusive Growth

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – G20 Leaders' Declaration recognises employment as a central objective of economic growth and that good quality jobs and decent work must be at the heart of sustainable industrialisation.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) welcomed the adoption of the G20 Leaders' Declaration, which recognises the importance of coordinated policies that link industrialisation with the creation of decent jobs, the advancement of universal social protection and respect for labour rights as driving inclusive economic growth.

Meeting under the theme Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability in Johannesburg, world leaders emphasised that employment is a central objective of economic growth and that decent work must be at the heart of sustainable industrialisation, for both productivity and equity.

The Declaration recognises the threat that inequality, unemployment, underemployment and informal work pose to economic and social stability. It underscores the need to address these challenges, as well as disparities in wealth and development both within and between countries. It highlights the importance of strong labour institutions, fair wage-setting mechanisms, and universal and adaptive social protection systems in reducing inequalities, fostering resilience and enhancing social cohesion.

G20 leaders acknowledge that the historic first G20 Summit on the African continent under the South African presidency was convened in the“spirit of Ubuntu”, emphasising our“interconnectedness as a global community of nations and reaffirm[ing] our commitment to ensure that no one is left behind through multilateral cooperation, global partnership for sustainable development and solidarity.” The Declaration specifically highlights regional initiatives that aim to promote economic growth, trade, jobs and prosperity.

The Declaration also reaffirms the G20's commitment to the empowerment of women and girls and to the removal of barriers to achieving equality. It condemns all forms of discrimination and commits to accelerated action to eradicate all forms of violence, including sexual violence and harassment against women and girls. It calls on the G20 to develop and implement comprehensive care policies by 2030 using the International Labour Organization's 5R framework (Recognise, reduce, redistribute, reward and representation) for decent care work.

ILO director-general Gilbert F. Houngbo praised the G20's spirit of multilateralism, stressing its commitments to decent work, equality and universal social protection as vital steps toward a fair and just future.

“Your resolve inspires us to chart new paths to social justice, with solidarity, equality, and sustainability as pillars of inclusive growth. Together, we are moving social justice from words to deeds, from aspiration to lived reality for all,” he said.

The Declaration also welcomes and adopts two major outcomes from the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting held in July 2025:



The Nelson Mandela Bay Youth Target, which aims to reduce the share of young people not in employment, education, or training (NEET) by a further 5 percent by 2030. The Brisbane–EThekwini Goal, which seeks to reduce gender gaps in labour force participation by 25 percent by 2030, to progressively reduce the gender wage gap and to advance equal pay for work of equal value.

Leaders request the ILO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to assist in monitoring progress towards these targets.

The ILO reaffirms its commitment to working with G20 members and invited countries, social partners, and the international community to translate these multilateral commitments into concrete policies that deliver tangible improvements for workers and enterprises.

