Sohail Afridi Visits Adiala Jail To Check On Imran Khan's Health, Again

Khyber Pakhtunkhwah Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to inquire about the health of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Afridi reportedly spoke with jail officials and sought updates on Khan's medical condition as political reactions continued to emerge across Pakistan.

