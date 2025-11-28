At The Yacht Club De Monaco The 3Rd Navicap Challenge-Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over a hundred participants are expected this year at the 3rd Navicap Challenge-Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy. The inclusive regatta, taking place 28-30 November, is organised by Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with FxPro and North Sails. Around 60 teams are expected, that's almost double the number of last year, hailing from England, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium and Monaco.

From seasoned sailors to amateurs, ablebodied to those with a disability, all will be competing on equal terms on the same courses. Held each year, ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3rd December, the event is part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' approach.“Sailing is all about people. On a boat everyone finds their place and their role in making it work,” says YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

The teams will be competing on the stable, easy to handle Hansa 303 class dinghies, specifically designed to enable each crew member to helm, trim and manoeuvre independently. Thanks to the generosity of YCM member Elena Sivoldaeva, the Club was able to acquire a couple of these boats that take two people. The event has already proven its value in allowing mixed crews of two to participate in a regatta where performance is down to teamwork rather than individual differences. The focus is very much on good coordination and intelligently managed manoeuvres.

Above all, the Navicap Challenge is a shared experience. Specialist supervisors, equipment and bespoke training create a level playing field, where everyone can discover or rediscover the joy of racing in optimal conditions, without compromising the

discipline and graft required to achieve a good result.

The format

Races take place on a triangular course with teams initially divided into groups:

– Round Robin: each group meets the others once

– The highest ranked are put in the Gold category

– The others in Silver, Bronze or Vermeil depending on their results

In the event of a tie, the last race will decide the winner which maintains the suspense to the end, even in the intermediary

categories.

Provisional programme:

Friday 28 November

2.00pm: First warning signal

Saturday 29 First warning signal

Sunday 30 First warning signal

