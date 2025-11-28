Great News For Kolkata Metro Riders Purple Line Service Is Increasing Before Year End

Purple Line Metro News: Great news for metro passengers before the year ends. Additional services will be available on the up and down sections of the Purple Line. When does this facility start? See the full photo gallery for details...

Good news for commuters! The Purple Line is getting more weekday services and longer hours. This helps passengers from Majerhat station easily switch from local trains to the metro.

From Dec 1 (Mon-Fri), 84 daily services (42 up/down) will run, up from 80. The first metro from Joka is at 6:40 AM (was 6:50) and from Majerhat at 7:03 AM (was 7:14).

Starting Dec 1, the last metro from Joka to Majerhat is at 9:05 PM (was 8:36 PM), and from Majerhat to Joka at 9:26 PM (was 8:57 PM). This helps Sealdah-Budge Budge commuters.

It's also been announced that service on the Purple Line started on Saturdays from Nov 22. A total of 40 metros (20 up, 20 down) will run. However, there's no service on Sundays.

Meanwhile, it's believed that the extra metro services and longer hours at year's end will bring more relief to commuters in South-West Kolkata and nearby areas.