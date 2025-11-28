MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Newcastle, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - All Four X 4 Spares, one of Australia's longest-serving 4WD parts and service providers, has expanded its workshop capabilities to deliver professional upgrades and fitting services tailored for rugged performance and compliance. The company now offers specialised







All Four X 4 Spares Expands Professional 4WD Upgrade Services Across Australia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The expansion comes at a time when more 4WD owners are modifying their vehicles to handle heavier loads, additional accessories, and frequent towing. A GVM upgrade is one of the most requested services, allowing drivers to legally increase their carrying capacity when adding bull bars, toolboxes, suspension kits, or towing a caravan or trailer. These upgrades ensure better stability, improved braking performance, and compliance with insurance and manufacturer requirements.

Many 4WD owners are unaware that weight from accessories can easily exceed factory limits, increasing safety risks and potential liability. "Our workshop provides complete end-to-end solutions that keep vehicles compliant and performing reliably under demanding conditions," said Drew Parsons, GVM Specialist of the company.

To support this growing demand, All Four X 4 Spares has strengthened its range of premium accessories, including Clearview towing mirrors - a popular choice among Australian travellers who require greater visibility when towing larger caravans and off-road trailers. The workshop also offers Offroad Animal bull bars and other performance components designed for touring, trade, and recreational use.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, All Four X 4 Spares continues to be a trusted destination for professional upgrades and 4WD parts across Australia. The company's Newcastle-based facility houses one of the largest 4WD parts inventories in the country, allowing them to supply reliable components to customers nationwide while maintaining competitive pricing through direct importing.

To learn more about professional 4WD upgrades or to schedule a GVM upgrade, visit All Four X 4 Spares at.

About All Four x 4 Spares

For over 30 years, All Four X 4 Spares has served Australia's 4WD community with high-quality parts, accessories, and workshop services. The company combines direct importing with an extensive local inventory to offer cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. Its expert team provides guidance and fitting for a wide range of brands, helping 4WD enthusiasts and professionals maintain performance, safety, and compliance.