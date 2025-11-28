The True Golf Paradise: Pelecanus Unlocks Colombia's Exclusive, Year-Round Golf Circuit The Only Destination Spanning Sea Level To 10,000 Feet

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Frank, Founder of Pelecanus, at the historic Club El Rincón de Cajicá golf course in the Savana of Bogotá. (El Rincón was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.)"Pelecanus, the first tour operator to market golf in Colombia since 2019, is leveraging exclusive access to 55 private courses to establish the nation as the world's most geographically diverse golf destination. Courses from sea level to 10,000 feet are playable year-round, representing a luxury tourism niche growing over 100% annually.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA - November 28, 2025 - Pelecanus, the luxury tour operator known for bringing high structural standards to Colombian tourism, is positioning the country as the world's true golf paradise, offering an unparalleled level of geographic diversity and exclusive access to championship courses.

Pelecanus became the first tour operator to actively promote dedicated golf tours in Colombia in 2019, carving out a niche that is now experiencing explosive growth. This specialized golf tourism segment is currently growing over 100% per year, albeit from a low base, signaling massive untapped potential for international players.

The Historic and Diverse Golfing Landscape

Colombia boasts approximately 55 high-quality golf courses, most of which are highly private and accessible only through Pelecanus's exclusive arrangements. The circuit's main draw is its unique topography, allowing for diverse, year-round golf experiences within one week:



Legendary Design: The circuit includes Club El Rincón de Cajicá, a historic course that was ranked among the world's top 50 in the 1980s and was designed by the globally renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr.



Sea Level to Summit: Courses span from the Caribbean coast (sea level) to the high-altitude courses around Bogotá, situated between 8,500 and 10,000 feet above sea level. This makes Colombia the only destination where golfers can experience such a vast range of environments in a single itinerary.

The Player's Advantage: Due to local demographics, courses are largely empty during the week, guaranteeing international guests a highly exclusive, unhurried, and fantastic golfing experience.



Exclusive Access and Global Demand

Pelecanus's first-mover advantage provides the key to unlocking this circuit. Following the success of Pelecanus's marketing, the first German golf tour agencies have begun organizing guided tours through Colombia in partnership with the operator. With short flight times from the US, Colombia offers a logistically feasible, year-round, and highly differentiated option for North American golf enthusiasts seeking exclusive access to world-class, private courses.

About Pelecanus