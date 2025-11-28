Polyurethane Tire Market To Reach $2.27 Billion By 2029 With 9.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Polyurethane Tire Market Size And Growth?In recent years, there has been robust expansion in the polyurethane tire market, and it's projected to increase from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The progress in the preceding years can be credited to improvements in material science, a surge in the requirement for eco-friendly materials, escalation in industrial and material handling apparatus, benefits in load-carrying ability, and the growth of warehouse and logistics sectors.

The market for polyurethane tires is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, potentially reaching a value of $2.27 billion in 2029, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the emphasis on lightweight and fuel-efficient solutions, a rise in the usage of these tires in electric vehicles, increasing consciousness about tire recycling, and the demand for custom and tailored solutions, as well as the effect of global events and supply chain dynamics. Key trends to observe during the forecast period include progress in tire design, tech incorporation for enhanced elasticity and comfort, integration of smart tyre technologies, innovative formulations of polyurethane, and methods for noise alleviation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Polyurethane Tire Market?

The polyurethane tire market is projected to flourish due to the fast-paced growth of the retail and e-commerce sectors. The term e-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet by businesses and consumers. The booming online shopping trend has resulted in significant expansion of these industries, necessitating a large number of sprawling warehouses globally. Polyurethane tires for forklifts are increasingly required for goods transportation within these warehouses. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency in America, reported in August 2024 that U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2024 touched an estimated $282.3 billion, a rise of 5.3% from the first quarter of 2023. Consequently, the swift growth of the retail and e-commerce industries is fueling the progress of the polyurethane tire market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyurethane Tire Market?

Major players in the Polyurethane Tire include:

. Amerityre Corporation

. Stellana AB

. Thombert Inc.

. Uremet Corporation

. TVS Group

. Albion Casters

. Softex Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.

. FallLine Corporation

. Satyanarayan Rubber And Plastic Industries

. Aleader Tire & Wheel Industrial Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Polyurethane Tire Sector?

Leading firms in the polyurethane tires market are innovating and creating new tires with enhanced thermal performance to maintain their competitive advantage. Thermal performance examines a system, device, material, or component's ability to regulate and maintain heat. For example, in September 2024, Henkel, a Germany-based adhesive and sealants company, collaborated with 4JET, a brand renowned for surface treatment processes, to launch a revolutionary approach to creating quiet tires designed for electric vehicles. This cutting-edge technique tackles the issue of tire noise, elevating driving comfort and minimizing sound pollution. The novel silent tires, made with sophisticated materials and methods, aim to enrich the driving experience for electric vehicle users by providing quiet and more efficient rides.

How Is The Polyurethane Tire Market Segmented?

The polyurethane tire market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: PPG Polyurethane, PTMEG Polyurethane

2) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

3) By Application: Forklifts, Overhead Conveyor Systems, Industrial Carts, Railroads, Industrial Washer Systems, Rollforming Machinery, Elevators, Hyperloops

Subsegments:

1) By PPG Polyurethane: Flexible PPG Polyurethane, Rigid PPG Polyurethane

2) By PTMEG Polyurethane: High-Performance PTMEG Polyurethane, Standard PTMEG Polyurethane

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Polyurethane Tire Market?

In 2024, the polyurethane tire market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with North America trailing as the second-largest region. The study on the polyurethane tire market encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

