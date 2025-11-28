20% Off Rooms And Dining: ECOS Dubai Hotel Marks Eid Al Etihad With A Tribute To UAE's Vision And Unity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the United Arab Emirates marks the 54th, a defining moment in the nation's history, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan is proud to celebrate this occasion with a special offer that reflects the UAE's spirit of unity, ambition, and progress.

To honor this national milestone,, giving families, residents, and visitors the perfect opportunity to celebrate and create memorable moments during this special time.

“Eid Al Etihad is a powerful reminder of the vision and leadership that united the seven Emirates under one flag. For 54 remarkable years, the UAE has continued to inspire the world - through innovation, sustainability, hospitality, culture, and development. These values are deeply embedded in our philosophy at ECOS Hotel Dubai at Al Furjan, and they guide our approach to modern hospitality every day.” said Rafat Gotta, Cluster General Manager, ECOS at Al Furjan and Coral Deira Hotels in Dubai.



20% discount on rooms

20% discount on food and beverages This offer is available for a limited time throughout the Eid Al Etihad period and is subject to availability. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred stay dates.

To mark the celebrations, we proudly present the below

Whether you're planning a getaway, a celebration with loved ones, or simply looking for a place to enjoy quality time, the Hotel promises a refreshing experience that blends modern comfort with the spirit of Emirati hospitality.

Eid Al Etihad is not just a holiday-it is a celebration of national pride, identity, and unity. At ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan, we strive to offer a welcoming space where guests can reflect on the UAE's inspiring journey while enjoying comfort, convenience, and exceptional service.

As the UAE continues to evolve and grow, the hotel remains committed to contributing to the national vision by supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors with excellence and innovation.