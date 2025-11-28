403
20% Off Rooms And Dining: ECOS Dubai Hotel Marks Eid Al Etihad With A Tribute To UAE's Vision And Unity
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As the United Arab Emirates marks the 54th Eid Al Etihad, a defining moment in the nation's history, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan is proud to celebrate this occasion with a special offer that reflects the UAE's spirit of unity, ambition, and progress.
To honor this national milestone, the Hotel is delighted to offer a 20% discount on room bookings and an additional 20% discount on all food and beverage outlets, giving families, residents, and visitors the perfect opportunity to celebrate and create memorable moments during this special time. Honoring the Spirit of the Union “Eid Al Etihad is a powerful reminder of the vision and leadership that united the seven Emirates under one flag. For 54 remarkable years, the UAE has continued to inspire the world - through innovation, sustainability, hospitality, culture, and development. These values are deeply embedded in our philosophy at ECOS Hotel Dubai at Al Furjan, and they guide our approach to modern hospitality every day.” said Rafat Gotta, Cluster General Manager, ECOS at Al Furjan and Coral Deira Hotels in Dubai. Special ECOS Offer – Valid During Eid Al Etihad To mark the celebrations, we proudly present the below exclusive offer:
-
20% discount on rooms
20% discount on food and beverages
This offer is available for a limited time throughout the Eid Al Etihad period and is subject to availability. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred stay dates.
As the UAE continues to evolve and grow, the hotel remains committed to contributing to the national vision by supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors with excellence and innovation.
