Textmagic AS Is Closing Its Romanian Subsidiary And Will Continue Its Marketing Activities From Estonia

The purpose of this decision is to reduce the administrative and operational costs of maintaining a separate entity and to improve marketing efficiency and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.