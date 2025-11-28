OTS Announces Next Ministerial And Media And Information Meeting Location (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next meeting of ministers and high officials in charge of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Deputy Secretary General of OTS Ömer Kocaman said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of OTS, Trend reports.

“We'll announce further details on the date and time through the diplomatic channel,” Kocaman explained.

In a statement to the media, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Culture and Information, Kanat Iskakov, noted that the upcoming summit plans to discuss not only general issues of cooperation but also specific initiatives in the media sphere.

“We are inviting the heads of media entities from Turkic-speaking countries not just to exchange opinions on potential projects, but to actually conclude agreements. At the state level, we have established effective cooperation, and now it's important to develop the same close work among the heads of media, television channels, and news agencies.

This will allow us to exchange experience and joint content more actively and to form a common information agenda aimed at countering fake news and promoting reliable information. These issues will be key on our agenda,” he underlined.