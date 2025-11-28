OTS Ministers And High Officials Meeting For Media And Information Pass Communiqué (PHOTO)

OTS Ministers And High Officials Meeting For Media And Information Pass Communiqué (PHOTO)
The next meeting of ministers and high officials in charge of media and information of OTS will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
To note, on November 27, the 12th Meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information of OTS and the media forum, aimed at strengthening cooperation between OTS member countries in the media and communications sector, were held in Baku.
The meeting was addressed by OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov, Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Deputy Head of Türkiye Directorate of Communications Ferhat Pirinççi, Director of the Center for the Production of Content for Mass Media under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Kobuljon Akhmedov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment