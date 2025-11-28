Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Group Of Ex-Idps Depart For Girmizi Bazar Settlement In Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

2025-11-28 05:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to the Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, a cohort of 16 familial units, encompassing a total of 55 individuals, is in the process of reintegrating into the ancestral village.

The returning families had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, over a three-decade span due to the Armenian incursion into the district.

Thus, the return of a total of 254 people from 67 families, including those sent at this stage, to Girmizi Bazar settlement has been provided so far.

Trend News Agency

