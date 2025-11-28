World Bank Predicts Imminent Phase-Out Of Accounting And Jurisprudence Professions
He observed that, in the future, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on small and medium-sized businesses is likely to be limited.
According to him, only 14 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises globally currently utilize AI technology.
"Current statistics suggest that AI's influence on small and medium-sized businesses will remain relatively minor. The data also indicates that AI adoption is notably low among educators. Primarily, many tasks will be automated by AI, and the integration of this technology into workplaces could lead to reductions in production costs, thereby influencing pricing structures. This presents a positive aspect of the technological shift.
Furthermore, in tasks driven by AI applications, we can leverage AI algorithms to enhance efficiency. In certain sectors, AI may serve a primarily supportive role. For instance, in education, AI could assist but not replace teachers. Some professions, however, are likely to become obsolete in the coming years. Professions such as accounting and jurisprudence, for example, are expected to lose their relevance as AI continues to evolve," he added.
