Azerbaijani President: We Attach Great Importance To Relations With Albania
In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev further noted:“The intensity of our meetings and visits attests to the level of Azerbaijan–Albania friendship and the dynamic nature of our mutual relations. I fondly recall my visit to Tirana this May to participate in the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across a number of areas, in line with the will of our peoples.”
