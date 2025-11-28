Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani President: We Attach Great Importance To Relations With Albania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We attach great importance to relations between Azerbaijan and Albania. We are pleased with the steady development of our interstate ties, built on solid foundations, and with the expansion of our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev further noted:“The intensity of our meetings and visits attests to the level of Azerbaijan–Albania friendship and the dynamic nature of our mutual relations. I fondly recall my visit to Tirana this May to participate in the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across a number of areas, in line with the will of our peoples.”

