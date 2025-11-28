Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Up To USD 64.26 Pb


2025-11-28 05:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose 69 cents during Thursday's trading to reach USD 64.26 per barrel, compared to USD 63.57 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.
Brent futures went up 21 cents to USD 63.34 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate increased 45 cents to USD 59.10 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN28112025000071011013ID1110409295



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search