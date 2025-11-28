403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Up To USD 64.26 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose 69 cents during Thursday's trading to reach USD 64.26 per barrel, compared to USD 63.57 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.
Brent futures went up 21 cents to USD 63.34 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate increased 45 cents to USD 59.10 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures went up 21 cents to USD 63.34 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate increased 45 cents to USD 59.10 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment