Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier, Frigate In Colombo For Int'l Fleet Review
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Indian defense authorities said on Friday that India's first indigenous aircraft carrier and frigate are participating in the International Fleet Review 2025 in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
The Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and indigenously built frigate INS Udaygiri are representing the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review 2025 hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo from November 27 to 29.
The event that features participation from naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries, is part of the Sri Lanka Navy's 75th anniversary celebrations.
"This visit marks the maiden overseas deployment of both ships and underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime cooperation," the statement said.
It also highlights India's continued engagement with partner navies in the Indian Ocean Region and reflects India's emphasis on promoting peace, stability and security through collaboration and interoperability, the ministry added.
The ships will participate in key events of the International Fleet Review including the ceremonial fleet review, city parade, community outreach activities, and professional naval interactions. (end)
