Emirates Gold And Public Gold Launch The World's First Fintech-Enabled Gold ATM In The UAE

United Arab Emirates (25 November 2025) – Emirates Gold, one of the UAE's most trusted and established precious metals refineries, in collaboration with Public Gold, Malaysia's leading fintech-driven gold solutions provider, has announced the launch of the world's first fintech-enabled Gold ATM in the UAE.

The unveiling took place at the landmark 13th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) 2025 at Atlantis, The Palm, marking a major innovation milestone for both the UAE and the global gold industry. The launch was inaugurated by Mr. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, alongside Mr. Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold, and Mr. Jerry Ng, Chief Marketing Officer of Public Gold.

DMCC, established in 2002, remains central to positioning the UAE as the world's most trusted hub for commodities and precious metals. The introduction of this ATM strengthens the nation's digital-to-physical gold infrastructure, aligning with the UAE's broader commitment to innovation and economic diversification.

In May 2025, Emirates Gold and Public Gold entered into a strategic collaboration combining refinery excellence with fintech capability. Under this partnership, Emirates Gold supplies and secures the physical gold and silver, and manages operations and customer service, while Public Gold supports the fintech platform and ATM infrastructure. Together, they bring certified Emirates Gold bullion into a rapidly expanding network of smart ATMs across the UAE, improving access for consumers, investors, and institutions.

The first ATM will be introduced at Almas Tower, with additional units planned across key destinations in the UAE. Each ATM can hold over 70 designs of gold and silver bars, offering users convenient access to purchase bullion at any time. Operating 24/7, the smart Gold ATM integrates digital payments, bullion dispensing, and advanced security features into one seamless platform. Users can currently purchase gold or silver using e-wallets or credit cards, and withdraw physical bullion from their digital accounts, with additional features such as online order collection, cryptocurrency conversion, and redeeming tokenized gold from secure vaults planned for future integration as this initiative continues to evolve.







Emirates Gold, in collaboration with Public Gold, will deploy between 35 and 40 Gold ATM units across the UAE in 2026, forming the region's largest network of its kind. Starting with the initial installation at Almas Tower and expanding to major destinations across the UAE, the rollout reinforces the nation's position as a leader in modern gold-market infrastructure. By connecting digital wallets, planned tokenization capabilities, and accessible physical bullion, the system supports the evolving needs of today's investors and aligns with the UAE's ambitions in technological and financial innovation.

Designed for both everyday buyers and experienced investors, each ATM upholds Emirates Gold's high standards of purity, security, and transactional integrity, offering a curated selection of gold and silver bars suitable for collecting, investing, or commemorating meaningful moments. As the network expands, Emirates Gold aims to make bullion access faster, smarter, and more secure for users across the UAE, marking an important milestone in shaping the future of accessible precious metals.

Emirates Gold is a Dubai-based precious metals refinery and bullions manufacturer, serving the UAE and regional markets for over 33 years. The company produces certified gold and silver bars, coins, and customised pieces, merging industrial expertise with consumer accessibility. Recognized on the UAE's Good Delivery List, Emirates Gold upholds rigorous purity standards and offers customers direct access to investment-grade precious metals. Visit for more information or reach out to ... for inquiries.

