NABU, SAPO Conduct Searches At Yermak's Premises

"NABU and SAP are carrying out investigative actions (searches) involving the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The agencies stressed that the investigative actions are authorized and being conducted within the framework of an ongoing investigation.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 10, NABU announced a special operation called Midas aimed at uncovering corruption in the energy sector.

The investigation established that members of a criminal organization had built a large-scale scheme of influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom. NABU stated that five of the seven suspects in the case have been detained.

Among those implicated are a businessman considered by investigators to be the leader of the criminal organization; a former adviser to the energy minister; and Energoatom's executive director for physical protection and security.

According to the Schemes investigative project, those who received notices of suspicion in this case are: Tymur Mindich (Karlson), former adviser to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myroniuk (Rocket), Energoatom's Executive Director for Security Dmytro Basov (Tenor), Oleksandr Tsukerman (Sugar Man), Ihor Fursenko (Roschyk), Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina.

Five individuals from the list of suspects have been detained. Two of them, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, have left Ukraine.

According to the NABU, the office used for the operations was located in central Kyiv in a building belonging to the family of traitor Andriy Derkach - a former Member of Parliament and now a Russian Federation senator.

