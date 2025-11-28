Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region Nearly 40 Times In One Day, Two Women Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional military administration reported this on Facebook.

The Sumy, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidka and Velyka Pysarivka communities were hit. The hardest-hit areas were the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The invaders used пдшву bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, and FPV drones.

As a result of the attacks, private households were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Krasnopillia community. Residential buildings were destroyed in the Esman and Shalyhyne communities. In the Hlukhiv community, a two-story residential building was destroyed, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Fourteen people were evacuated from border communities over the past day.

Russian drone strikes forester's vehicle in Sumy region

