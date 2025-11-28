Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region Nearly 40 Times In One Day, Two Women Injured
The Sumy, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidka and Velyka Pysarivka communities were hit. The hardest-hit areas were the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The invaders used пдшву bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, and FPV drones.
As a result of the attacks, private households were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Krasnopillia community. Residential buildings were destroyed in the Esman and Shalyhyne communities. In the Hlukhiv community, a two-story residential building was destroyed, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.
Fourteen people were evacuated from border communities over the past day.
As Ukrinform reported, yesterday Russian forces struck two settlements in the Kharkiv region. There is information about two people injured: a 52-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.
