Yermak Confirms Investigative Actions At His Home

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the OP reported this on Telegram.

"Today NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. There are no obstacles for the investigators," he wrote.

He added that investigators were given full access to the apartment.

"My lawyers are on site and are interacting with law enforcement officers. On my part, there is full cooperation," Yermak assured.

As Ukrinform reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office began investigative actions (searches) on the morning of November 28 involving the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

The agencies emphasized that the investigative actions are authorized and conducted within the framework of the investigation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine