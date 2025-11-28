Actor Gautham Ram Karthik Tells Wife Manjima Mohan: Thank You For Choosing Me!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, actor Gautham Ram Karthik penned a beautiful post to his wife Manjima Mohan, in which he thanked her for choosing him.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Gautham Ram Karthik wrote, "Three years years of laughing, crying, learning, unlearning, falling, rising, and growing together."

He went on to say, " You've seen it all with me, side by side. You chose to walk through the fire with me. You chose to bring peace into every storm I create in my own head chose to ground me when life gets too loud, And lift me when I forget my own strength."

The young actor further praised his wife, saying, "In a world that keeps rushing me forward, you're the one who helps me breathe in peace. Thank you for being my partner, my calm, my clarity. And most importantly... thank you for choosing me. I'm so grateful for you, now and forever. Happy anniversary, my love."

Manjima Mohan too had penned a heart touching post for Gautham Karthik on the occasion of their special day. Taking to her Instagram page, Manjima Mohan wrote, "In a world full of noise, you are my peace, my safe place. Happy Three, my love!"

The deep trust and bond that the couple share is no secret. In fact, Gautham Karthik, a popular hero who is also the son of well known actor Karthik, had taken to his Instagram page earlier this year to let his wife know how proud he was when she completed 10 years as an actress.

On the work front, Gautham Ram Karthik next has director Sooriyaprathap S's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT' gearing up for release. The film will mark the Tamil cinema debut of Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, celebrated for his standout performances in Hindi blockbusters.

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.