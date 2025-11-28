North America Power Quality Equipment Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Hitachi, Siemens, EATON, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, GE, Toshiba, Schaffner

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Power Quality Equipment Market Report by Equipment, Phase, End Use, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America Power Quality Equipment Market is expected to witness high growth, rising from US$ 7.77 Billion in 2024 to US$ 12.11 Billion by 2033. This growth reflects a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during the period 2025-2033.

Rise in demand for high-quality power solutions and improvements in technology are prime drivers behind this growth, improving the landscape of the industry in the region.



In North America, manufacturing, telecommunication, and data center industries use power quality equipment to protect their operations and prevent expensive downtime. Moreover, with the increasing interconnection of renewable energy sources to the power grid, ensuring a stable power quality is critical. In total, such equipment is critical to the improvement of electrical system reliability and efficiency in various industries.

Growth Drivers in the North America Power Quality Equipment Market

Increasing Need for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Growing dependence on digital infrastructure ranging from data centers to cloud computing and smart manufacturing has necessitated uninterrupted power supply as a key imperative in North America. Any slight disconnection causes data loss, equipment malfunction, and monetary losses. Power quality equipment, including UPS systems, surge protectors, and voltage regulators, guarantees stability and reliability of supply. Sectors such as healthcare, IT, telecommunications, and banking especially rely on these solutions to protect business.

With growing digital transformation, the need for clean and stable power will keep increasing and thus fuel high penetration of power quality equipment. Schneider Electric launched the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular in April 2023. This rugged, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) boasts an independently verified Live Swap feature and is designed to protect critical loads. It employs the EcoStruxureTM architecture, which offers remote monitoring services. It has capacities of 50 to 250 kW and an N+1 expandable design.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources

There has been a fast growth of renewable energy in North America, which has posed challenges for grid stability since solar and wind energy are intermittent and tend to result in fluctuations of voltage and frequency. Power quality equipment mitigates such fluctuations to ensure steady power delivery. Utilities and industrial consumers are spending on harmonic filters, static VAR compensators, and sophisticated monitoring systems to incorporate renewables without sacrificing grid reliability.

As governments encourage clean energy deployment, the importance of power quality equipment becomes increasingly vital, making this market a principal driver of clean energy transition. Aug 2025, Exus Renewables North America, a leading utility-scale renewable energy project developer, has introduced ExusIQ+, a portfolio of asset optimization offerings. The initial offering, Pitch Power+, is a monitoring solution that has boosted Annual Energy Production (AEP) by 1.5% to 15% per turbine in controlled fleets.

Increasing Industrial Automation and Electrification

The emergence of Industry 4.0 and extensive electrification in industries like automotive, manufacturing, and utilities has increased the demand for reliable and high-quality power. Automated equipment and sensitive electronics are extremely susceptible to power disturbances, which can result in expensive downtime or damage. Power quality equipment makes operations smooth by attenuating harmonics, minimizing power losses, and maximizing system efficiency.

Moreover, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and smart grids are also growing load complexity, adding to the growing need for power quality solutions that are reliable. This is a development that reflects the equipment's contribution to North America's industrial development and technological advancement. May 2025, Schneider Electric will demonstrate its open, software-defined automation and latest technologies at Automate 2025. The company is looking to make U.S. industry more competitive and resilient through digitalization, industrial AI, and robotics.

Challenges in the North America Power Quality Equipment Market

High Initial Investment Costs

The major challenge in this market is the heavy initial investment required in setting up sophisticated power quality equipment. Companies and utilities tend to be reluctant to invest in measures such as harmonic filters, static VAR compensators, or three-phase UPS systems because of the enormous amount of capital that needs to be spent.

Though long-term savings manifest in minimized downtime and increased efficiency, small and medium businesses can find it challenging to offset these costs. The cost hurdle retards adoption, especially in residential and smaller commercial arenas, where cost effectiveness is a concern.

Complexity of Integration and Maintenance

Installation, setup, and maintenance of power quality solutions are usually specialized in nature. These solutions can be complicated to integrate into current electrical infrastructure, particularly if the infrastructure is older and not specifically designed to handle current devices. Moreover, expert staff is required to maintain and monitor these systems, which contributes to cost of operation.

Few organizations have the technical knowledge to implement these solutions properly, especially smaller businesses. This complicatedness acts as a deterrent to adoption, even with the positive outcomes, and presents a limitation to business growth in less technologically advanced parts of North America.

Key Attributes: