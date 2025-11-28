North America Digital Health Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Intersection Of Artificial Intelligence And Big Data Analytics, And Growing Telehealth And Remote Monitoring Adoption Fueling Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital Health Market Report by Technology, Component, Application, End Use, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America Digital Health Market is expected to grow substantially, increasing from US$ 103.09 Billion in 2024 to US$ 434.39 Billion in 2033. The growth is a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.33% during 2025-2033.

The drivers for this growth are the rising adoption of digital health technologies, health care cost escalations, and an accelerating focus on patient engagement and tailor-made care solutions.



Digital health has become increasingly popular in North America, propelled by a number of reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic spiked telehealth and remote monitoring of patients as safe and effective means of delivering care to patients. The rising rates of chronic diseases and the focus on preventive care also propel patients towards digital health solutions for the improved management of their conditions.

Shoppers are becoming increasingly technologically savvy, and the need for healthcare options that are convenient and available is on the rise. Consequently, digital health is poised to be a key driver in shaping the healthcare system of the future in North America.

Growth Drivers in the North America Digital Health Market

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Among the most potent growth drivers for the North America digital health market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory diseases. These diseases need continuous tracking, timely interventions, and long-term management, which digital health can provide efficiently.

Mobile health apps, wearable sensors, and remote patient monitoring platforms are being used increasingly to monitor vital signs and give actionable insights. In the U.S. and Canada, the elderly population is specifically fuelling demand for digital health technologies, with seniors most vulnerable to chronic disease risks. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans have at least 1 chronic condition, resulting in extensive health and economic costs.

Growing Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Adoption

Telehealth and remote monitoring adoption have accelerated in North America, especially boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients and practitioners came to appreciate the use of virtual consultations, remote diagnostics, and connected monitoring devices, which resulted in continuous growth in the field. These technologies provide huge benefits to rural and underserved populations, and they gain access to services that were once restricted due to geography.

The hospitals, payers, and healthcare systems are increasingly adopting digital health solutions to enhance access, lower costs, and maximize resource utilization. With favorable government policies and payment structures growing in the U.S. and Canada, telehealth implementation is shifting from an emergency measure to an enduring component of the healthcare system, driving the digital health market further. June 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) extended telehealth flexibilities as it acknowledged the contribution of telehealth to responding to healthcare access issues during the pandemic and into the future. This policy change emphasizes the increasing dependence on telehealth for ongoing delivery of care.

Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics

The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in digital health solutions is transforming the industry in North America. Applications empowered by AI can review massive patient data to make disease risk predictions, aid in clinical decision-making, and individualize treatment protocols. Big data platforms also generate useful insights for population health management, hospital resource utilization, and drug creation.

North American healthcare providers and technology companies are heavily investing in artificial intelligence-enabled digital health systems in order to become more efficient, minimize mistakes, and provide quality care for patients. With advancements in AI tools, their functionality will further increase in the field of digital health, and hence, this integration will be a major driving force for regional growth. Sept 2025, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has released a new Health AI standard, Performance Verification and Validation for Predictive Health AI Solutions (CTA-2135), at the third annual Health AI+ event. This standard guarantees that predictive health AI applications are effective, reliable, and ready for deployment in real-world applications.

Challenges in the North America Digital Health Market

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

One of the main concerns of the North America digital health market is maintaining data privacy and security. Digital health products deal with and store confidential patient data and thus are a prime target for cyberattacks. Any breach of privacy will undermine patient confidence, cause legal consequences, and destroy the reputation of the healthcare providers. Meeting requirements of regulations like HIPAA in the U.S. and PHIPA in Canada demands high investments in security infrastructure. They often face these expenses, hindering adoption. If cybersecurity products do not keep pace with digital health innovations, data breaches may hamper consumer trust and restrict market growth.

Expensive and Interoperability Challenges

Digital health system adoption typically involves considerable initial investment in technology, training, and infrastructure, constituting a problem for smaller healthcare providers. Secondly, incompatibility between platforms and devices obstructs seamless data sharing, diminishing the efficacy of digital health solutions. Most providers have legacy systems that are incompatible with contemporary digital health solutions, which pose integration problems. These problems impede the effectiveness of care coordination and retard the uptake of sophisticated solutions. Meeting interoperability standards and cost reduction through flexible, scalable systems will be crucial to continuing growth within the North America digital health market.

