Alpha Dhabi Boosts Control Of NMDC Group

Alpha Dhabi Holding's acquisition of an additional stake in NMDC Group has raised its total holding in the marine services and engineering firm to 76.68 per cent, consolidating its controlling position in one of the UAE's largest dredging and EPC-contractors. The purchase involved 82.5 million shares - equivalent to 9.77 per cent of NMDC's share capital - acquired from AD Ports Group at a value of AED 1.6 billion.

AD Ports Group described the sale as part of a broader effort to streamline its asset base, monetise non-core holdings and strengthen its financial position. The transaction is the third major divestment by AD Ports this year, following the sale of land holdings at the Khalifa Economic Zones and logistics warehouses to other investors, aimed at reducing leverage and funding higher-return projects.

Alpha Dhabi's CEO, Hamad Salem Al Ameri, said the acquisition aligns with the firm's strategy of investing in high-impact industrial sectors that support national ambitions for economic diversification. The company emphasised its commitment to sustainable growth, aligning industrial expansion with environmental responsibility and social inclusion. AD Ports' CEO, Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, added the proceeds will reinforce the group's financial structure and enable reinvestment.

The deal comes as NMDC Group posted robust performance in the first nine months of 2025. Revenues rose to AED 20.5 billion, up 11 per cent year-on-year, while net profit surged by 26 per cent to AED 2.8 billion, reflecting improved operating efficiency across its marine, energy and infrastructure divisions. The company's backlog stood at AED 62.3 billion as of September, underpinned by AED 17.7 billion of newly awarded projects, including a landmark dredging and reclamation contract in Manila Bay, Philippines, and a marina development project in Salalah, Oman - the first major expansion for NMDC in the Philippine market.

Industry analysts interpret Alpha Dhabi's increased stake as a clear endorsement of NMDC's diversified model and expanding global footprint. By consolidating control, Alpha Dhabi may leverage NMDC's growing pipeline to pursue further expansion, particularly in international markets where demand for dredging, reclamation and offshore engineering remains strong.

The transaction also raises questions about the long-term strategy of AD Ports. The divestment of non-core holdings suggests a recalibration towards its core logistics and port operations, potentially freeing funds for infrastructure upgrades or digital-logistics initiatives.

