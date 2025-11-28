Trump Declares Freeze On Migration From“Third-World” Countries

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will“permanently pause” migration from all so-called Third-World countries, declaring that current immigration flows have eroded national progress and vowing to revert admissions approved under his predecessor. The declaration came in a post on his social-media platform following a fatal shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national.

The measures outlined by Trump include revoking benefits for non-citizens, denaturalising certain migrants, and deporting those viewed as security risks or a burden to the state. He described the move as necessary to allow the US immigration system to“fully recover.” The policy lacks clarity on which countries fall under the Third-World classification and how the pause will be implemented.

This move marks the most sweeping immigration restriction since the start of his second term, which has already seen a broad tightening of refugee resettlement, expanded travel bans, and stricter visa controls. Since January, the administration has expanded vetting procedures and raised the administrative burden on legal immigration processes, affecting international students, skilled workers, and asylum seekers.

The freeze on migration follows a comprehensive review ordered by immigration authorities of all green cards issued to people from 19 countries flagged as“of concern.” That evaluation was initiated after the Washington shooting, with authorities signaling possible revocations. Government officials have described the overhaul as central to restoring order and safeguarding national security.

Critics warn the sweeping restrictions will hamper the United States' ability to attract global talent and undercut its economic competitiveness. International students, skilled professionals, and refugees - all contributors to innovation and workforce growth - may now face steep hurdles, or clearance may be indefinitely delayed. Humanitarian organisations have expressed alarm over the impact on vulnerable populations seeking refuge and legal residency.

See also Dubai Villa Market Shifts into Strategic Maturity

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.