Mauritania National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to congratulate the people of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on your country's 65th anniversary of independence.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the Government and people of Mauritania. Mauritania plays a vital role in supporting stability in the Sahel, and the United States appreciates the example of prosperity and peace Mauritania brings to the region. I look forward to deepening our collaboration in areas of mutual interest that will strengthen our bilateral relationship and enhance the security and prosperity of both our nations.