Trump Plans To Pause Migration From Third-World Countries

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump said his administration would work to“permanently pause” migration from all third-world countries to allow the US immigration system to fully recover, Reuters reports.

On Thursday, Trump did not specify which countries he considered third-world or clarify what he meant by“permanently pause.”

He added that the plan would include cases approved under former President Joe Biden's administration.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden-era admissions, including those approved under Biden, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States,” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump also said he would end all federal benefits and subsidies for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport foreign nationals deemed a public charge, a security risk, or incompatible with US societal norms.

His remarks came following the death of a National Guard member who was shot near the White House in an ambush allegedly carried out by an Afghan national.

Earlier, Department of Homeland Security officials said Trump had ordered a review of asylum cases approved under Biden's administration, as well as Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries.

Additionally, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Wednesday that it had indefinitely stopped processing all immigration requests related to Afghan nationals.

“These measures aim to achieve a significant reduction in illegal and disruptive populations,” Trump said.

