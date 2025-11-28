Notification Of Transactions In Columbus A/S Shares And Related Securities By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them
|
For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
-
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 271125
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 261125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment