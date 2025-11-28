Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Transactions In Columbus A/S Shares And Related Securities By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


2025-11-28 03:46:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 36/2025

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.



For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachments

  • Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 271125
  • Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 261125

MENAFN28112025004107003653ID1110408954



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search