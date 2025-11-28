Digvijaya Singh Alleges Discrimination Against Muslims In Madhya Pradesh

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has reiterated allegations of discrimination against Muslims in Madhya Pradesh while referring to a petition he filed in the Indore bench of the MP High Court in 2021, accusing the state government of atrocities across several districts. Addressing the media on Thursday (November 27), Singh said, "The country's Constitution is under attack today. People's rights are being stripped away. Individuals are being harassed to prove their citizenship. It is every citizen's constitutional right to have their name added to the voter list. It is in regard to the Special Intensive Revision. Aside from SIR, my petition addressed a fundamental question."

Alleges Discrimination Against Muslims

"Do Muslims in this country have the right to live here or not? Do Muslims have the rights guaranteed by Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution? Because ever since the BJP government came to power, for the past 22 years, if two people have a fight, the Muslim is arrested, his house demolished, but if the other person is a non-Muslim, he is spared. I have numerous examples of this," he alleged.

He further stressed that the sad thing is that the government in Madhya Pradesh doesn't seem to understand whether it will operate under the Constitution or the government officials will act like BJP workers.

Details of High Court Petition

Speaking about the progress of his petition, he said, "When my petition remained undecided for 4 years from 2021, I asked the Court to listen to me. I am deeply grateful to Justice Shukla and Justice Dwivedi for giving me this opportunity. I expressed my heartfelt sentiments, urging them to save this country and the Constitution."

Demands Status Report, Committee Formation

The Congress leader further added that he filed another interim application, stating that the matter was not moving forward and that a status report was not provided. "We have said that there should be a status report on this. Our demand is that a committee be formed, headed by the Chief Secretary, with the Principal Secretary (PS) Home and the DGP. I have also submitted a report that the petitioner or any other victim should present their representation before that committee and submit a status report to the court regarding the action taken. They will provide a future date for the hearing," he added. (ANI)

