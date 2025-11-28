Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OTS Ministers And High Officials Meeting For Media And Information Pass Communiqué (PHOTO)

2025-11-28 03:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has adopted a communique, Trend reports.

The meeting was addressed by OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov, Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Deputy Head of the Turkish Liaison Office Ferhat Pirinççi, Director of the Media Content Production Center under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Kobuljon Akhmedov, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Trend News Agency

