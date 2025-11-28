Healthcare Packaging Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Healthcare Packaging Market Worth?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the size of the healthcare packaging market. It is anticipated to expand from $118.99 billion in 2024 to $125.49 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The historic growth of this market has been influenced by factors such as consumer expectations, awareness about the environment, patient-focused designs, concerns around drug safety, and changes in regulations.

The size of the healthcare packaging market is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years. It is predicted to reach $168.4 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth projected within this period is due to factors such as an increase in demand for pharmaceuticals, advancements in serialization and traceability, changing population age structures, as well as customization and personalization. Remote healthcare services and telemedicine also contribute towards this growth. Key trends predicted during this period are environmentally friendly packaging, intelligent packaging solutions, child-proof packaging, tailor-made packaging, along with antimicrobial packaging.

What Are The Factors Driving The Healthcare Packaging Market?

The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is predicted to fuel the future growth of the healthcare packaging market. The role of healthcare packaging is crucial to the secure and efficient transport of pharmaceutical goods, shielding them from external conditions that could affect their quality. With the pharmaceutical sector experiencing growth and pioneering new medication discoveries, the need for state-of-the-art and specialized healthcare packaging solutions begins to rise. This, in turn, generates growth in the healthcare packaging market by opening doors for packaging manufacturers to conceive and implement innovative solutions that respond to the pharmaceutical industry's changing demands. As an example, in May 2024, data from GOV, a British government department, disclosed that the UK's life science sector companies produced £108.1 billion in revenue for 2021/22, which represents a 13% rise from the previous year's £95.9 billion turnover (adjusted for 2021/22 prices). Hence, the pharmaceutical business's growth in emerging markets is a significant factor propelling the healthcare packaging market forward.

Who Are The Major Players In The Healthcare Packaging Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Packaging include:

. Gerresheimer AG

. Winpak Ltd.

. Amcor plc

. Sonoco Products Company

. Huhtamaki Oyj

. CCL Industries Inc.

. Sealed Air Corporation

. Berry Global Inc.

. Dunmore Corporation

. Nipro Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Healthcare Packaging Sector?

Leading companies in the healthcare packaging sector are focusing on innovation to deliver new, safe, and efficient packaging solutions, such as thermoforming film for medical packaging. This type of plastic film is heated and moulded to create customized packaging shapes. For instance, in November 2023, Coveris, a product packaging firm based in Vienna, is set to launch a new recyclable thermoforming film - Formpeel P, for medical packaging at the COMPAMED 2023 trade fair in Düsseldorf. Crafted for easy recycling, this film is made from a peelable polyethylene or polyolefin base, offering high levels of protection and resistance to punctures. It is compatible with various sterilization techniques and maintains an equivalent level of functionality and safety as conventional materials.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Healthcare Packaging Market Share?

The healthcare packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Bottles And Containers, Vials And Ampoules, Cartridges And Syringes, Pouches And Bags, Blister Packs, Tubes, Paper Board Boxes, Caps And Closures, Labels, Other Products

2) By Packaging Format: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

3) By Material Type: Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper And Paperboard

4) By Drug Delivery Mode: Oral, Injectable, Dermal And Topical, Inhalable, Other Drug Delivery Modes

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices

Subsegments:

1) By Bottles And Containers: Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Specialty Containers

2) By Vials And Ampoules: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials, Glass And Plastic Ampoules

3) By Cartridges And Syringes: Pre-Filled Syringes, Cartridge Systems, Safety Syringes

4) By Pouches And Bags: Resealable Pouches, Stand-Up Bags, Sterilization Pouches

5) By Blister Packs: Thermoformed Blister Packs, Cold Form Blister Packs

6) By Tubes: Plastic Tubes, Aluminum Tubes, Laminated Tubes

7) By Paper Board Boxes: Folding Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Labels and Inserts

8) By Caps And Closures: Screw Caps, Dropper Caps, Child-Resistant Closures

9) By Labels: Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Adhesive Labels, RFID Labels

10) By Other Products: Tamper-Evident Seals, Packaging Inserts, Dispensing Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Healthcare Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list in the healthcare packaging market. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in the healthcare packaging sector during the forecasted period. The market report for healthcare packaging includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

