A Pilgrimage Of Comfort: Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has been namedbyfor 2025, recognising its exceptional ability to merge world-class luxury with a profound sense of place. In just ten years, the hotel has redefined hospitality in the Holy City, offering guests an experience that is as thoughtful as it is elegant.

With 426 thoughtfully designed rooms and 52 suites, the hotel provides a sanctuary of calm and refinement. Every detail, from plush furnishings to stunning views of the Holy Mosque, has been manifested to create comfort, inspiration, and a lasting impression. Guests, whether pilgrims, business travellers, or international visitors, enjoy seamless service that reflects Marriott's global standards while celebrating the unique character of Makkah.

Under the leadership of General Manager Waleed Silan, Jabal Omar Marriott has cultivated a culture of attentive, personalised care. The hotel's signature restaurants, offering a fusion of Arabian and international cuisine, along with serene leisure spaces, ensure that every stay is memorable.“Being recognised by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a tremendous honour for our team,” said Silan.“This award reflects the dedication and passion of every member of our staff and our loyalty to creating experiences that connect guests to the city's spiritual significance.”

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the, added:“Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah exemplifies world-class luxury while honouring the cultural and spiritual context of the city. Their dedication to exceptional guest experiences makes them truly deserving of this recognition.”

From its refined accommodations and immersive dining experiences to its thoughtful service and prestigious location near the Holy Mosque, the Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in the region.

Opened in 2015 within the Jabal Omar development, the Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah offers over 400 luxurious rooms and suites, multiple dining options, versatile event spaces, and a team dedicated to delivering exceptional service. For more information, visit .