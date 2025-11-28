Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Of VILVI Group For 9 Months Of 2025


2025-11-28 02:46:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preliminary unaudited data, the consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 215.8 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year (the consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to EUR 181.5 million).

The Group earned EUR 12.9 million consolidated net profit in Q3 2025, which is 35.2% less than in the same period 2024 (net profit for Q3 2024 was EUR 19.9 million).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of the VILVI Group for the first nine months of 2025.

Vilija Milaševičiutė
Director of Economics and Finance
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email:...

Attachment

  • The results of nine months 2025

