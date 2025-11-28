Karnataka: Massive Crowds Welcome PM Modi During Udupi Roadshow

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome during his roadshow in the temple city of Udupi on Friday, with thousands of people lined up along the two-kilometre stretch, showering flower petals on him.

During the 20-minute roadshow, Prime Minister Modi cheerfully greeted the crowd, waved at them, and at several points raised both hands to acknowledge their greetings.

He also tossed back the flower petals showered on him.

The roadshow began from Bannanje Narayana Guru Circle and passed through Jayalaxmi Silk Junction, the City Bus Stand and Kalsanka Junction. From there, he entered the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Matha to take part in various religious programmes.

Earlier, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao and other dignitaries from the BJP welcomed Prime Minister Modi at Mangaluru International Airport.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Udupi and his participation in the 'Laksha Kantha Gita' mass-chanting programme have naturally made people happier and more spirited. Since the visit comes after the victory in the Bihar elections, party cadres are excited. A large number of women participated in the roadshow to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All BJP MPs and MLAs had organised the programme."

Various cultural troupes also welcomed him with performances staged at designated points along the road-show route.

After the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, where he was accorded a grand traditional welcome.

He is visiting Udupi after 14 years. His last visit to the temple town was during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra will participate in the religious events.

The Prime Minister unveiled the 'Kanaka Kavacha' (golden covering) for the divine 'Kanakana Kindi' at the mutt.

The Udupi 'Kanakana Kindi' story relates to the 16th-century poet-saint Kanakadasa being denied entry to the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple because of his low caste. Praying from outside, his intense devotion moved the temple's Lord Krishna idol, which miraculously turned around to face him.

A crack appeared in the wall through which Kanakadasa was able to see the deity; this spot was later made into a small window, named 'Kanakana Kind'.

Seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said, "PM Modi offered Suwarna Thirta Mantapa to the deity."

He interacted with all seers of the Ashta Mutts in the Chandrashale and received their blessings.

PM Modi has expressed a desire to sample a small quantity of Udupi special dishes, including 'patrode'."