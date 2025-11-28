Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Archives Of Qatar Board Holds Meeting

2025-11-28 02:08:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of National Archive of Qatar H E Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Attiyah with other officials during the 2nd meeting of the Board at the National Archives of Qatar premises. The meeting discussed the topics on its agenda, with Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain presenting the key achievements of 2025, in addition to disucussing the latest developments, events and plans during the coming period to make appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Peninsula

