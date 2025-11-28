Al Mannai Meets Ministers, Officials Attending MWC25 Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai has met with several ministers and representatives of official delegations participating in the MWC25 Doha conference, which concluded Wednesday.

The meetings addressed ways to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation in the areas of digital transformation, developing communications infrastructure, exchanging expertise on regulatory policies, and exploring opportunities to build strategic partnerships that support digital innovation ecosystems. In this context, Al Mannai met with Minister of Post and Telecommunications of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H E Sid Ali Zerrouki, where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

He also met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Eng Abdul Salam Heikal to discus prospects for joint cooperation. The Minister of Communications and Information Technology also met with Minister of State for Communications and Technology of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Ahmed Osman Diriye and his accompanying delegation, to discuss ways to support the digital transformation process and capacity building.

He also met with a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, headed by Minister of State for Information and Communications Technology H E Shaza Fatima Khawaja, where they explored opportunities for cooperation in the areas of digital skills development and youth empowerment.

He also discussed with a delegation from the Republic of the Philippines, including H E Sabuddin Abdul Rahim, Minister of Muslim Affairs Sabuddin Abdul Rahim, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry H E Anonina Mangue, ways to strengthen partnerships between the two countries.

